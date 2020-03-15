EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:33, 15 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Spain declares state of alarm as coronavirus cases jump 7-fold in just 5 days

    None
    None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday declared a state of alarm after the number of coronavirus infections multiplied by seven to over 4,000 this week.

    In a televised statement, Sanchez said the government would roll out the measure from Saturday, and would remain in place in 15 days to «respond to the socio-economic emergency with the highest possible agility and forcefulness».

    The government will approve «a combination of exceptional measures designed to mobilize all of the state’s resources to better protect the health of all citizens,» including civilian and military resources, both public and private.

    Source: EFE


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!