Spain declares state of alarm as coronavirus cases jump 7-fold in just 5 days

MADRID. KAZINFORM - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday declared a state of alarm after the number of coronavirus infections multiplied by seven to over 4,000 this week.

In a televised statement, Sanchez said the government would roll out the measure from Saturday, and would remain in place in 15 days to «respond to the socio-economic emergency with the highest possible agility and forcefulness».

The government will approve «a combination of exceptional measures designed to mobilize all of the state’s resources to better protect the health of all citizens,» including civilian and military resources, both public and private.

Source: EFE