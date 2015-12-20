Spain is Miss World 2015, Kazakhstan in top20 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 23-year old Miss Spain, Mireia Lalaguna is the new Miss World! The runner-ups were Russia (1st) and Indonesia (2nd). The remaining finalists were Jamaica and Lebanon.

Lalaguna, a student of Pharmacy, was crowned the best among 114 competitors during the annual Miss World gala held at the Beauty Crown Theatre grounds in Sanya, China. It is the first time in history that Spain wins the coveted blue crown, according to Global Beauties .