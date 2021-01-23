Spain logs 42,885 new COVID-19 cases, regions tightening curbs

MADRID. KAZINFORM - The Spanish Health Ministry on Friday reported 42,885 new COVID-19 cases and 400 deaths in a 24-hour period, Xinhua reports.

The increases lift the country's total number of cases to 2,499,560 and the death toll to 55,441 since the pandemic began.

Spain's 17 Autonomous Regions continue to tighten restrictions in a bid to slow the rise in cases. The Madrid region announced Friday that it was bringing forward its nighttime curfew by an hour to between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses will now have to close at 9:00 p.m., while the number of people allowed to sit at the same table is reduced from 6 to 4. All meetings between non-cohabitants in homes will be prohibited until at least Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, the regional government in the northern Basque region announced that it was closing the perimeters between all municipalities in the region and preventing movement between towns.