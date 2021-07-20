Spain reaches 50 pct benchmark for vaccinations against COVID-19

MADRID. KAZINFORM - Spain passed the benchmark of 50 percent of its population receiving two vaccine doses against COVID-19, the country's health ministry said on Monday, Xinhua reports.

With 51,229,989 doses administered in total, 24,041,017 Spaniards, or 50.7 percent of the population, are now fully inoculated against the coronavirus, while 29,484,796, or 62.1 percent, have received the first dose.

Although there was good news regarding vaccination, the health ministry reminded the public of sharp rises in new cases in the last 14 days, especially in the 72 hours until Monday.

The 72-hour period saw the confirmation of 61,628 new cases, the highest weekend increase seen in Spain since Feb. 1, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 4,161,850.

The ministry also reported 23 new deaths, raising the country's death toll to 81,119, while the last 14 days saw 599,69 cases, the highest level since Feb. 9.

Cases have risen in all age groups and in all parts of Spain, and is exceptionally high among people aged 12-29.

In response, regions such as Catalonia have reimposed restrictions on nightlife, while the regional government of the Balearic Islands announced on Monday that face masks must be worn again outside, less than a month after the central government lifted the requirement.