Spain reintroduces masks outdoors as UK passes 100k cases

MADRID. KAZINFORM The United Kingdom reported over 100,000 daily Covid-19 infections for the first time on Wednesday as the country gears up for a Christmas period with minimal restrictions while Spain announced it would reintroduce mandatory mask use outdoors to curb a sixth wave of the virus, which is surging across the continent.

A record-breaking 106,122 Covid-19 cases were detected in the UK in the last 24 hours as cases continue to surge to new highs driven by the highly-contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, EFE reports.

Amid the spiralling figures, prime minister Boris Johnson announced that the government would not enforce new restrictions before Christmas despite warnings from scientific groups that immediate measures were needed to stem the drastic uptick in infections.

The Spanish government on Wednesday announced it would reintroduce obligatory mask use outdoors in a bid to curb surging cases of Covid-19.

The decision comes following a meeting between prime minister Pedro Sanchez and regional leaders as the country draws up an action plan for a sixth wave of Covid-19.

Sanchez said the rule would be approved at a cabinet meeting on Friday.