Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas knocks out Andy Murray from Monte-Carlo Masters

MONTE-CARLO. KAZINFORM The men's tennis world number one Andy Murray was knocked out on Thursday from the 2017 Monte-Carlo Masters, held in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, after suffering a defeat by Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the round of 16, Kazinform has learned from EFE.

Ramos-Vinolas, ranked 24 in the world, defeated the Briton 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in two hours and 32 minutes.

Murray, 29, who recently returned from time off the court due to injury, failed to keep up with the Spaniard's pace and only managed to win the first set before losing a disappointing second set, and eventually losing the match and a place in the quarterfinals.

Ramos-Vinolas will play the last eight match against Croatia's Marin Cilic, the world's no. 8, who eliminated the Czech Tomas Berdych after a 6-2, 7-6 (7-0) victory.