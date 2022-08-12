EN
    16:50, 12 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Spain’s annual inflation hits 10.8% in July, highest since 1984

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Spain's annual inflation rose to 10.8% in July, above market expectations of 10.6%, hitting the highest level since 1984, official data showed, Anadolu Agency reported.

    The increase in inflation is largely driven by the rising cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and electricity.

    The figure was 10.2% in June.

    Spain’s National Statistics Institute said housing increased its variation by four points to 23%.

    Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages also surged to 13.5%, the highest since January 1994.

    Excluding cost of food and energy, core inflation rose to 6.1%, the highest since January 1993.


