EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:40, 29 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Spain's annual inflation rate hits 37-year high

    None
    None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Spain's annual inflation rate reached 10.2% in June, the highest since April 1985, according to an official statement on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The inflation rate was 8.7% in May and 2.7% in June 2021, the Spanish statistical authority's data showed.

    It added that the high inflation stemmed from the price increases in fuel, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

    «The increase in hotel, cafe and restaurant prices, higher than last year, also played a role,» it added.


    Tags:
    Europe World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!