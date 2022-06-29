Spain's annual inflation rate hits 37-year high

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Spain's annual inflation rate reached 10.2% in June, the highest since April 1985, according to an official statement on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The inflation rate was 8.7% in May and 2.7% in June 2021, the Spanish statistical authority's data showed.

It added that the high inflation stemmed from the price increases in fuel, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

«The increase in hotel, cafe and restaurant prices, higher than last year, also played a role,» it added.