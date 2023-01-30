EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:40, 30 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Spain's annual inflation rises to 5.8% in January

    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Spain’s annual consumer inflation rose to 5.8% in January, much above than market forecast, according to flash data released on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The preliminary figure was up from 5.7% in December 2022, a 13-month low, as fuel price hike accelerated in January.

    Meanwhile, clothing, footwear and electricity prices decreased from a year ago.

    The market estimate was at 4.9% year-on-year in January's consumer prices.

    On a monthly basis, Spain's consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.3% in January, following a 0.2% rise last December.


    Photo:aa.com.tr

    Tags:
    Economy World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!