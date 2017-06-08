EN
    22:29, 08 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Spain's pavilion at EXPO-2017: Opportunity for promotion in Central Asia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Spain on Thursday was putting the finishing touches on its pavilion at the Astana EXPO-2017, looking to market itself as both a country and leader in renewable energy for the Central Asian region EFE reported.

    Expo Astana - themed "Future Energy" is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 9 with 115 countries and 22 international organizations participating in it. Earlier Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that 17 heads of state and government are expected to take part in the Astana EXPO opening ceremony.

    The exhibition in Kazakh capital will last until September 10.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana EXPO projects and technologies
