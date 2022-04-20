Spain set to end mandatory face masks indoors after 2 years

MADRID. KAZINFORM Spain is set to approve on Tuesday a decree that will end mandatory face masks indoors after nearly two years.

Under the Royal Decree, Spaniards will no longer be required to wear face coverings indoors starting from Wednesday, except on public transport, health centers and in nursing homes, EFE reports.

The mandatory use of face masks has been in force in Spain since May 20, 2020, when the government imposed the rule to curb the spread of Covid-19.