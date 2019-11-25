Spain wins Davis Cup for 6th time with nadal in top form

MADRID. KAZINFORM - Spain won the Davis Cup for the sixth time on Sunday thanks to victories from Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista over Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, respectively, in a tennis final that will be remembered for the top form shown by Nadal, who this past week won all eight of the matches in which he participated, EFE reports.

Nadal downed Shapovalov 6-3 and 7-6(7) in an hour and 54 minutes, putting an exclamation point on the earlier match won by Bautista - whose father died on Thursday, adding a strongly emotional element to the win - over Auger-Aliassime 7-6(3) and 6-3 in an hour and 50 minutes.