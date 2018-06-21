EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:39, 21 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Spain wins game vs Iran 1-0 at FIFA World Cup 2018

    None
    None
    KAZAN. KAZINFORM - Spain has won a match versus Iran in the group stage of FIFA World Cup 2018. The game was played in Kazan, TASS reports.

    Spain's frontman Diego Costa scored the only goal at the 54th minutes. This was his third goal in the tournament. He shares the second position on the list of strikers with Denis Chernyshov.

    Cristiano Ronaldo is holding the first position with four goals scored.

    The referee counted a goal by the Iranian halfback Sayed Ezzatollahi at the 62nd minute but used the visual assistant referee [VAR] system and cancelled it, since Ezzatollahi was offside.

     

     

    Tags:
    Football World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!