Spanish cinematographers to make a film about Karlag

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Spanish cinematographers want to make a film about Karlag and former political prisoners confined there, the Facebook account of Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly reads.



Cinematographers of Plano a Plano Madrid Film Company, who visited Almaty, Karaganda and Astana, admire Kazakhstan, the message reads.



The parties debated prospects for cooperation in the historical film project. The film is believed to depict Kazakhstan facing the 40s-50s of the last century. Spanish producers visited Karlag and Alzhir historical museums to proceed to in-depth studies concerning the war and former political prisoners sent into exile to Karaganda region.







Karlag is known as one of the biggest corrective labor camps in 1930-1950. More than 150 Spanish war prisoners were confined there.







Kazakhstan was the first among the post-Soviet states to officially hand over archive documents concerning those tragic years, documents precious for close relatives and researchers of Spain.



