Spanish delegation visits Tulpar-Talgo LLP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On April 24, Spanish delegation led by Foreign Minister of the country José Manuel García-Margallo paid a visit to Tulpar-Talgo LLP based in Astana.

Members of the delegation familiarized with production lines, product assortment and the future plans of the company.

During the visit General Director Pascual Torres Duarte briefed the guests on the company's day-to-day functioning. He also said there are plans to assemble 48 carriages by 2021.

Spain's Foreign Minister García-Margallo praised the company for its successful work and stressed that the Spanish side wants to continue cooperation with Kazakhstani producers in the field of railway machinery.

Recall that Tulpar-Talgo plant on production of passenger carriages was launched in 2011.

