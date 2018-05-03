Spanish investors keen to invest in Mangistau region projects

MANGISTAU. KAZINFORM -Akim (governor) of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov met on Thursday with a delegation of Spain's Sistemecs Engineering and Construction, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the governor.

During the meeting the Mangistau regional administration and the Spanish company inked a memorandum of cooperation. It was noted that Spanish investors are ready to channel money into several promising projects in Mangistau region.







Governor Tugzhanov told the Spanish side that the region has a free economic zone which offers foreign investors special conditions and privileges.



"We are ready to work with you in that direction. I will task local authorities to make a presentation of the projects which might be of interest to Spanish investors," he said.



Sistemecs Engineering and Construction is keen to take part in the development, financing, equipping and further maintenance of such projects as the construction of a sea water desalination station, alternative solar and wind power plants, as well as a regional medical complex for residents of Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.



