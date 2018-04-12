Spanish Open: Balandin dominates in men's swimming, claims third gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the final day of the XVI Campeonato de España de Natación Open held at the INACUA Aquatic Centre in Malaga, Kazakh athletes added three more medals to the team's tally, Sports.kz reports.

Thus, 2016 Olympic champion Dmitry Balandin bagged his third gold of the tournament. This time Kazakhstani was the best in the men's 100m breaststroke event, according to Sports.kz.

As previously reported, earlier Balandin won men's 200m and 50m breaststroke events.

Kazakshtanis Adilbek Mussin and Adil Kaskabay became bronze medalists of Spanish Open in 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle, respectively.

In total, Team Kazakhstan claimed eight medals at the tournament - three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

