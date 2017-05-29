Spanish satellite to be launched from Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Russian government allowed the launch of a Proton-M with a Spanish satellite from Baikonur, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree providing for the launch of the Amazonas-5 Spanish telecommunication satellite. The corresponding document has been published on Saturday on the website of Russian Cabinet.

The date of the launch has not been reported yet.



According to Kazakh Aerospace Committee, the nearest launch of carrier rocket is scheduled for June 9, 2017.