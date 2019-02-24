Spanish scientists create early cystic fibrosis diagnostic smart patch

MADRID. KAZINFORM A team of Spanish researchers unveiled on Friday an award-winning self-powered, wearable, smart patch for early medical diagnosis of cystic fibrosis - a progressive genetic disease that primarily affects the lungs - becoming one of the latest innovations of digitally powered wearable technology.

The smart-patch, created by a team from Spain's National Research Council (CSIC), is one of the latest products to be launched in the Internet of Wearables (IoW) sector, devices composed of flexible smart transducers attached around the human body that are able to communicate wirelessly, EFE reports.