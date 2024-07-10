Spanish tourist trampled to death by elephants in South Africa

A Spanish tourist was trampled to death Sunday by some elephants at a national park in North West Province of South Africa after he left the car to take photos, local police said on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Sabata Mokgwabone, spokesperson for the police in North West Province, said the deceased man was traveling with his fiancee as well as two women in their own car when he got out of his vehicle to take some photos of three elephants and three calves at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve.

"We can confirm that police in Mogwase opened an inquest docket for investigation after a 43-year-old man was allegedly killed by elephants at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve at about 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. Reports suggest that the man stopped the vehicle, alighted, and went closer to take pictures. The elephants allegedly attacked and killed him," said Mokgwabone.

The victim's companions, who were all coming from Boksburg, Johannesburg, were not harmed, and the victim is reportedly from Spain, said Mokgwabone.

According to the national park's rules, people are not allowed to get out of their vehicles in the park but are advised to take photos while in their cars.