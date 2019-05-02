Spartacus to be presented at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM -On May 7, Defender of the Fatherland Day, Aram Khachaturian's heroic ballet Spartacus staged by the legendary choreographer Yury Grigorovich will be presented at the Astana Opera Grand Hall. The Astana Opera's famous Principal Dancer, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva, makes her debut as Spartacus' beloved Phrygia, the opera house's press office informs.

Tenderness and loyalty, fortitude and strength of mind, as well as boundless love for Spartacus - these personality traits distinguish the main character, Phrygia. Brilliant Kazakh ballerina Aigerim Beketaeva fully possesses all these qualities.

"Phrygia is the complete opposite of Aegina, whom I performed before. These are really two different people, two different personalities, temperaments. This part is emotionally stronger; there is more dramatism, different kind of meaning and approach to character interpretation. Phrygia's sincerity of feelings, gentleness, and purity are touching to the very depths of the soul. I am very interested in living out this role, in conveying every moment of this story to the audience. Furthermore, it is important to communicate my heroine's state of mind in such a way that the audience cries with me. It is always interesting to find new facets, personality traits, and my life experience and personal feelings help with character interpretation. In monologues, I express my love, readiness to follow my beloved even to the ends of the earth and to support him in everything. The strongest scenes are the last adagio, when she realizes that she sees Spartacus for the last time, and Phrygia's mourning at the end of the ballet," Aigerim Beketayeva said.

The Astana Opera's Principal Dancer, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Grand Prix winner of many prestigious international competitions Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will go onstage as the Leader of the Gladiators Spartacus, the opera house's Soloists Arman Urazov and Assel Shaikenova will perform the roles of the Roman Commander Crassus and beautiful Aegina. The Artistic Director of the ballet company is the People's Artist of Russia, the world-famous prima Altynai Asylmuratova.

"During the rehearsals, Altynai Abduakhimovna tells us about the meaning of each movement, each duet. At the same time, they are all very different, Phrygia shares everything with Spartacus: circumstances, despair, and hope. I am very glad that I dance this part with Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, he has a keen perception of the role of Spartacus, he inspires and infects with his energy. Bakhtiyar is a great partner. I look forward to going onstage," Aigerim Beketayeva noted.

For those who did not get a chance to attend Aram Khachaturian's famous ballet Spartacus on May 7, there is a unique opportunity to watch the performance on May 22. On this day, the Astana Opera's Principal Dancers, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan will perform the main parts: Bakhtiyar Adamzhan (Spartacus), Aigerim Beketayeva (Phrygia), Tair Gatauov (Crassus), Gaukhar Ussina (Aegina).

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir, Conductor - Arman Urazgaliyev, Chief Choirmaster - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov.