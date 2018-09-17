Spartakiad for children with special needs kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A solemn opening of the II Republican Spartakiad for children with special needs Zhuldyzai has taken place today in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Preliminary rounds took place in 16 cities of Kazakhstan bringing together above 3,000 kids. 411 of them came through to the final to compete in futsal, goalball, track and field athletics, swimming, table tennis, etc.



The event is organized with support of Nur Otan Party, BI Zhuldyzai corporate fund, Kazakh Education and Science Ministry, Nazarbayev University, Astana and Akmola region administrations.