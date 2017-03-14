Speaker of Kazakhstan's Mazhilis to visit Belarus Mar 15-17

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A Kazakhstani delegation led by Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, will pay an official visit to Belarus from 15 to 17 March, BelTA learned from the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

Nurlan Nigmatulin will meet with Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov, Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko, and Chairman of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich. The guest also plans to give a lecture at Belarusian State University.



The press service of the House of Representatives noted that during the meeting with Vladimir Andreichenko, the parties will discuss a wide range of issues, including interparliamentary cooperation, trade and economic interaction, improvement of the legislative framework, and operation of the joint assembly plants in Kazakhstan.



The Kazakhstani delegation will lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame in Victory Square in Minsk and visit the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War and Minsk Automobile Plant, Kazinform refers to BelTA .