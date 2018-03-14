Speaker of S Korea's National Assembly hails green economy development in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the official visit to Kazakhstan, the parliamentarians of the Republic of Korea led by Speaker of the National Assembly of the country Chung Sye-kyun visited Nur Alem Future Energy Museum, the PR Department of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company reports.

Representatives of various South Korean political parties and members of the National Assembly's Committees of Foreign Affairs and Unification, Gender Equality and Family, National Policy, Strategy and Finance, as well as Education, Culture, Sports and Tourism, got familiar with the exhibits of the Nur Alem Museum.

As for the Kazakh side, the guests were accompanied by Deputy Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Vladimir Bozhko and Deputy CEO of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company Allen Chaizhunussov.



At the end of the tour, South Korean MPs highly praised the tourist sites of the post-exhibition heritage of Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, as well as the activities of the national company.

According to Chung Sye-kyun, visiting Nur Alem was extremely useful and interesting.

"I used to be the Minister of Industry and Energy. Therefore, I can say that we should not any longer depend on traditional energy and should move forward towards the development and promotion of green technologies and alternative energy sources. Having visited this unique museum, I've realized that Kazakhstan is heading in the right direction in this regard along with the advanced countries," the Speaker of the South Korean Parliament said.



The Speaker of the National Assembly also said that the Land of the Morning Calm carefully prepared for Astana Expo 2017 and presented green energy know-how.

"It was a great honor for us that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited our national pavilion. I am sure the past exhibition in Astana will greatly boost the development of Kazakhstan's economy," said Chung Sye-kyun.

Deputy CEO Allen Chaizhunussov expressed gratitude to the distinguished guest for his interest in the heritage of the exhibition and South Korea's participation in Astana Expo 2017.