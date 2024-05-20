Speaker of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş visits Majilis

Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov met today with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş, who arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Welcoming the guest, Yerlan Koashanov said that Kazakhstan and Türkiye enjoy common spiritual and cultural ties.

Photo credit: Majilis

“Strong friendship and harmonious policy of our countries’ leaders bring the Kazakh-Turkish relations to a brand new level. Regular meetings of our presidents is a bright evidence of that. From the side of parliaments, we do our best to make all the agreements reached at the highest level come into true,” said Koshanov.

The Turkish delegation was informed about the economic and political reforms carried out in Kazakhstan under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Speaker of the Majilis also told the Turkish side about the economic policy of the Kazakh President aimed to double the country’s economy by 2029. The foreign guests were informed about the current law-making activity of the Majilis. The sides also shared views on the activity of the two countries’ friendship.

Photo credit: Majilis

In turn, Numan Kurtulmuş said that Türkiye backs the political and economic reforms of the Kazakh President.

“This is a bold step towards democracy, which will strengthen Kazakhstan’s authority and role at the international arena. Our countries have built close multilateral relations. The leaders of Turkiye and Kazakhstan have friendly and sincere relations. I am confident that the extended strategic partnership between our states will contribute to the implementation of promising projects in many spheres. We are ready to enhance the interaction, both between our parliaments and within multilateral parliamentary organizations,” said Numan Kurtulmuş.

Photo credit: Majilis

Yerlan Koshanov thanked the Turkish people for the support of Kazakhstan during the spring flood. He also reminded of unveiling Anadoly Avenue in Astana, Park of Türkiye in Shymkent, and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk Monument in Almaty.

Upon completion of the meeting, Yerlan Koshanov expressed confidence that the official visit of the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly would give a strong impulse to further strengthening of the political dialogue and development of interparliamentary ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.