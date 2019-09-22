Speakers of Kazakh Majilis and Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan discuss inter-parliamentary coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, Speaker of the Majilis of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, has met with Mir Rahman Rahmani, Chairman of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan. He had arrived in Kazakhstan to attend IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments, this has been reported by Kazinform with the reference to the press service of the Majilis.

During the meeting, which has taken place today in the Majilis, Nurlan Nigmatulin congratulated his Afghan counterpart on his election as Chairman of the House and conveyed warm words of greeting to the Afghan people on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Afghanistan Independence.

The interlocutors paid attention to the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, Kazakhstan’s contribution to this process, as well as the reform of the legal sphere. Mir Rahman Rahmani thanked Kazakhstan for the assistance provided to the Afghan people, emphasizing the importance of educational projects initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Speaking about the forthcoming meeting of parliamentary speakers Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed confidence that the event will contribute to the establishment of multilateral dialogue between the parliaments of Europe and Asia.

In conclusion Speaker of Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan noted the relevance of the event and confirmed readiness to strengthen Kazakh-Afghan inter-parliamentary relations.