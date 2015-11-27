EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:09, 27 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Speakers of Kazakh Senate, Majilis attend CIS IPA session in Russia (PHOTO)

    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - As it was reported earlier Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev attended the 43rd plenary session of the CIS IPA in Saint Petersburg. At the session, he was accompanied by Speaker of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kabibulla Dzhakupov.

    The agenda of the CIS IPA session included 18 issues. The CIS parliamentarians focused on a wide arrange of issues related to model legislation, specifically in the sphere of migration, entrepreneurship and local self-government.

