EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:34, 18 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Special boarding school to be built in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM «A 300-seat special boarding school will be built in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan,» Governor Kumar Aksakalov said at the akimat meeting.

    Last year a new 900-seat school was built in Petropavlovsk. Two more are being constructed in Taiynsha district.

    As stated there, over KZT 2.4 bln was allocated this year for capital repair of 26 educational facilities. As a result, 70% of all schools in the region will be thoroughly repaired so far.


    Tags:
    Education North Kazakhstan region Construction Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!