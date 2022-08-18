Special boarding school to be built in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM «A 300-seat special boarding school will be built in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan,» Governor Kumar Aksakalov said at the akimat meeting.

Last year a new 900-seat school was built in Petropavlovsk. Two more are being constructed in Taiynsha district.

As stated there, over KZT 2.4 bln was allocated this year for capital repair of 26 educational facilities. As a result, 70% of all schools in the region will be thoroughly repaired so far.