Special commission to determine causes of plane crash in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A commission to investigate the causes of the Antonov An-28 plane crash in Almaty region has been created, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry for Investment and Development.

Members of the commission led by Roman Sklyar, Vice Minister for Investment and Development, have already jetted off to the plane crash site. The commission will determine the causes of the plane crash in the nearest future.



Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister for Investment and Development, extended his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died as a result of the plane crash.



Recall that the Antonov An-28 plane crashed near Almaty city on Tuesday evening killing all five people who were on board of the aircraft.