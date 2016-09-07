EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:01, 07 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Special commission to investigate into Mi-8 helicopter crash in Kyzylorda region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan will establish a special commission for investigating into the Mi-8 helicopter crash in Kyzylorda region.

    As the Ministry's press service told Kazinform, the Commission has already arrived at the accident site and conducts examination as per the regulations.

    Recall that Mi-8 helicopter belonging to Euro-Asia JSC crashed during takeoff in Kyzylorda region. 3 crew members and 19 passengers - the workers of KazTransOil company - were onboard at the moment.

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!