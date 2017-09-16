SPECIAL COVERAGE: GGG vs Canelo weigh-in

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform shows pictures and videos of the official weigh-in procedure of Kazakhstan's boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin vs. Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.





Recall that both Golovkin and Alvarez hit scales on 160 pounds (72.57 kg). The bout will take place on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gennady will put on the line his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight championship belts, while Saul will risk The Ring linear champion title.





Zhanar Utesheva of Gennady Golovkin's team says on Facebook that Las Vegas lives by this fight. "The weigh-in is over. One day is left. There is no time to write the details as you see everything. It is everywhere. Because it is such an impression that the world revolves around this fight. The city lives by this fight. Everyone is talking about this fight. And we are in the epicenter," she noted.



The Kazakh fans came to support the undefeated Golovkin and shared their impressions with Kazinform's special correspondent in Las Vegas. In return, the boxer addressed them with the words of gratitude. "Thank you all for your support. See you tomorrow. #BigDramaShow ", wrote Gennady on Instagram.



In Kazakhstan, the Golovkin vs. Alvarez fight will be aired live by Qazsport and Qazaqstan TV channels on September 17 at 08:50 am Astana time.

