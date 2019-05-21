Special economic zones should become regions' development points - PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, at the Governmental session, Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave a number of instructions regarding the development of special economic and industrial zones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The regions should attract professional management companies to the special economic and industrial zones," said Mamin.



He also commissioned the governmental authorities to take certain measures of management of these economic zones.



According to the Prime Minister, only successful and effective zones should be financed. While including new projects to the special economic zones, local administrations should give a priority to the high-technology productions.



He stressed that development strategy for each SEZ should be developed in a three-month period.



"Special economic zones should turn into the regions' development points," said the Prime Minister.