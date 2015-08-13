Special Envoy of President of Kazakhstan visits Cambodia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On August 12, 2015 Askar Mussinov, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, visited the Kingdom of Cambodia and met with its Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ouch Borith, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

During the meeting A. Mussinov gave his counterpart a message of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed to Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen regarding the support of Kazakhstan's candidacy for the post of a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2017-2018.

The Special Envoy informed the Secretary of State of the Cambodian Foreign Ministry about Kazakhstan's contribution to strengthening of regional and international stability and security, including in the sphere of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation as well as the active participation of the country in multilateral diplomacy.

O. Borith noted that the visit of the President's Special Envoy demonstrated that Kazakhstan is serious about the decision and assured that the message would be promptly handed over to the leadership of the country.

The sides exchanged their opinions on cooperation within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), discussed the initiative of Kazakhstan to establish a new international organization based on the CICA.

The Cambodian side expressed its interest in developing trade and economic cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union and in establishing a free trade zone with the EEU.

The sides agreed to consider the possibility of organizing high-level visits, establishing a consultation mechanism between the MFAs and signing basic bilateral documents to develop mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.

During the meeting the sides also discussed the participation of the leadership and companies of Cambodia in the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.