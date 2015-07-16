Special Envoy of President visits Bhutan to promote Kazakhstan’s candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 15th July 2015 Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Askar Mussinov met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu.

A. Mussinov handed to companion the message of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk to promote Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for the period of 2017-2018, according to Kazakh Foreign Ministry. The Special Envoy informed the Prime Minister of Bhutan about the arguments in favor of the election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council, in particular its contribution to strengthening regional and international stability and security, including in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, as well as the activity of the country in multilateral diplomacy. The parties discussed opportunities of the bilateral cooperation in different areas. Deputy Minister proposed to consider an opportunity of organizing high-level visits between the two countries for the development of bilateral cooperation, including in the field of tourism, education, culture and sports. A.Mussinov informed T. Tobgay about current social-economic situation in Kazakhstan and the main aspects of the New Economic Policy «Nurly Zhol». In particular, the key points of the five institutional reforms declared by President N. Nazarbayev and aimed at serious transformation of the public political and social-economic life of the country in the near future were explained. Talking about the foreign political course of the country A.Mussinov informed about Kazakhstan's initiative of capacity-building a Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and invited Bhutan to join the Conference as a full member. The existence of the CICA as a powerful platform for dialogue between the countries of the region attracted the interest of Bhutanese side. Kazakhstan's diplomat also invited the leadership and the companies of Bhutan to participate in the international specialized exhibition «EXPO-2017»in Astana. On the same day there was a meeting with the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bhutan Tshering Dorji, during which the issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation were discussed.