Special monitoring committee to be created at President’s Executive Office: Nazarbayev

At the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party, Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, said that each member of the Government should be personally accountable for the results of work. "To this end, we will create a special monitoring committee at the President's Executive Office," he said.