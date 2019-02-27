EN
    13:38, 27 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Special monitoring committee to be created at President’s Executive Office: Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A special monitoring committee will be established at the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party, Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, said that each member of the Government should be personally accountable for the results of work. "To this end, we will create a special monitoring committee at the President's Executive Office," he said.

