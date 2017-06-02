Special ops wounded in an operation in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM One Special Forces officer was wounded in the course of a special operation conducted by the National Security Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty Prosecutor's Office, members of the organized criminal group struggled with law enforcement and resisted arrest. Two of them on their car rammed into a police vehicle and opened fire.

Earlier it was reported that on May 30, 2017, National Security Committee, together with the prosecutor's office and police, detained 17 members of the organized criminal group engaged in illegal arms trafficking, extortion, and robbery.

"In the course of the special operation, the former head of the Auezov district police department Bakhyt Kasabekov was detained. He is suspected of having links to the leaders of the criminal group," the PO reported.

The investigation is underway.