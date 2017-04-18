Special partnership model between Kazakhstan and China - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Zhang Gaoli, Akorda press service reported.



Opening the meeting, the Head of State greeted Mr. Gaoli, noting the high level of bilateral cooperation.

"We have a special partnership model between Kazakhstan and China. We cooperate in the energy and other spheres," the Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

President Nazarbayev extended gratitude to the Chairman of the PRC Xi Jinping for the invitation to the international "One Belt - One Way" forum and expressed his readiness to take part in the event.

"We have a lot of work to do. And during my visit to Beijing withtin framework of the "One Belt-One Way" forum we will discuss coupling of "Nurly Zhol" and "Economic belt of the Silk Road" programs." the Head of State said.

In his turn, Zhang Gaoli conveyed President Xi Jinping's greetings to the President of Kazakhstan and noted the achievement of new agreements within the framework of the Cooperation Committee meeting.

"The PRC President plans to visit Kazakhstan in June this year to take part in the opening ceremony of EXPO-2017 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit. Under your wise leadership, Kazakhstan preserves dynamic economic development, social stability and the well-being of the population is increasing. The authority of Kazakhstan in the international arena is growing," Zhang Gaoli said.

He also expressed support for the reforms Kazakhstan is implementing, stressing the importance of the recently initiative of President Nazarbayev to modernize public consciousness.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan thanked the leadership of the PRC for supporting the ongoing reforms in the country and expressed hope for strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries.