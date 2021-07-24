Special Representative of Kazakhstan’s President visits London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - A mutual commitment to the further strengthening of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom has been re-confirmed during a London visit by Erzhan Kazykhan, Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

On 22-23 July, Mr Kazykhan met with Baroness Emma Nicholson, UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Kazakhstan; Mr David Moran, 26th UN Climate Change Conference’s (COP26) Regional Ambassador for Central Asia; Colonel Bob Stewart MP, Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan; senior officials in charge of Eastern European and Central Asian affairs at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office; as well as prominent members of House of Commons and House of Lords.

At the meetings, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, upcoming senior-level visits, the participation of a high-level Kazakh delegation’ in COP26 conference in Glasgow, the upcoming meetings of Kazakh-British Strategic Dialogue, bilateral Business Council, and Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation.

Mr Kazykhan briefed his British counterparts on current progress and long-term strategic development of the political and economic reform programme in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh diplomat emphasised the unwavering commitment of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to proceeding with the implementation of his reform agenda, in accordance with the concept of a «listening state».

The UK side welcomed the plans of the Kazakh leadership to continue and deepen the reform programme and confirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to the further strengthening of its strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

UK representatives highlighted the successful development of the Astana International Financial Centre, which operates on the principles and norms of English Common Law, as a major success story produced by the efficient cooperation between the two countries.

The parties have reached mutual understanding on a wide range of matters and confirmed their mutual intention to strengthen the multifaceted partnership between the two nations, including cooperation in trade and investment, green energy and tackling climate change, as well as regional and global security.



