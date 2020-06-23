EN
    11:32, 23 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Special responsibility imposed on civil servants, President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Public Servants’ Day.

    «Today is the Public Servants’ Day. Special responsibility is imposed on civil servants for carrying out reforms and the country’s modernization, realization of the «hearing state» concept. Fulfillment of legal requirements by citizens depends on you Wish you success in building strong and highly respected Kazakhstan,» the President’s Twitter post reads.


