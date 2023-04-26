Specialized medical train leaves Almaty to offer treatment to rural residents across Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train has left today from Almaty-2 station, Kazifnorm reports.

The social project is implemented by Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund with the participation of the National Women’s and Family Affairs Commission, Healthcare Ministry and Social Projects Fund of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan is the main media partner of the project.

«Our PR team, experts, representatives of community, will inform the public of the medical train’s activity,» Creative Director of the TV and Radio Complex Assel Turssyngazina says.

The medical brigade includes 35 specialists who will consult rural residents until December 6, 2023. They are therapeutists, surgeons, family physicians, neuropathologists, ultrasound doctors, obstetricians, laboratory assistants, nurses, radiologists, dentists, otolaryngologists, psychologists, ophthalmologists, gynecologists and urologists. Doctors will carry out both diagnostic procedures and minor outpatient surgeries.

For the first time, the train's medical team includes professional and experienced mediators and lawyers. They will provide psychological, legal and mediation assistance to citizens. The residents will be consulted on human rights protection, payment of pensions, benefits, social payments and targeted social assistance.

The train will stay at each station for 1-2 days. Up to 80,000 villagers will receive medical and advisory services in total.

The speicalized medical train has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2010. 80,649 people received treatment and consultations in 2022. 21,867 of them are children. 5,097 underwent minor surgeries, and 26,587 received dental health services. The medical train has already visited 150 villages.