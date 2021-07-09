EN
Trends:
    09:06, 09 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Spectators barred from Tokyo 2020 amid state of emergency to curb Covid surge

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held without spectators due to the state of emergency that is to be enforced to curtail a surge in coronavirus cases, the Olympics minister Tamayo Marukawa confirmed Thursday.

    The minister announced the measure following a meeting with representatives from the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and regional authorities on Thursday, EFE reports.


