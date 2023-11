Speed skater Bakdaulet Sagatov 5th at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Bakdaulet Sagatov and Andrey Zuyev competed in men’s 5000m speed skating race at the Lake Placing FISU 2023 World Winter Games, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Italian speed skater Riccardo Lorello won a gold medal at the event, while his compatriot Daniele Di Stefano took silver. Japanese Motonaga Arito finished third settling for bronze.

Bakdaulet Sagatov finished fifth (7:04.91) and Andrey Zuyev was 16th to cross the finish line (7:17.77).

Speed skating, men’s 5000m

1. Riccardo Lorello (Italy) — 6:53.22;

2. Daniele Di Stefano (Italy) — +1.98;

3. Motonaga Arito (Japan) — +9.81;

5. Bakdaulet Sagatov (Kazakhstan) — +11.69;

16. Andrey Zuyev (Kazakhstan) — +24.55.