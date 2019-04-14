Spices in curry suppress respiratory problems, study finds
The study found cloves, turmeric, cinnamon and coriander had the ability to suppress inflammation caused by air pollutant PM2.5. The results came from laboratory experiments using human airway cells and did not involve any humans eating curry containing the spices, Kyodo News reports.
"We were able to achieve positive results on a cellular level. There's a good possibility that consuming the spices will also produce a desired outcome," said Hirohisa Takano, a professor of environmental medicine at the state-run university. "We have to conduct further research into it."
House Foods, a unit of House Foods Group Inc., said it will conduct additional studies into the health benefits of curry to boost consumption.
PM2.5, or particles measuring 2.5 microns in diameter or smaller, pose great risks to health as they are capable of penetrating people's lungs and entering their bloodstream, causing stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, pneumonia and other diseases.