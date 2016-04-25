‘Spider Man’ climbs to highest building of Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A French man, known as ‘spider man', Alain Robert climbed on Saturday to Esentai Tower, which is the highest building of Kazakhstan, CIHAN reports.

Climbing to Esentai Tower amid acclaims of thousands people, Alain Robert completed his job against wind. Spider man nicknamed sportsman climbed to the 38-storey and 168-meter-long tower in an hour.

Coming to Almaty over the invitation of technology giant Huawei, Robert has climbed to 130 skyscrapers, located in various parts of the world since 1994.



The biggest success of Robert was to climb to the biggest skyscraper of the world Burj al Khalifa in Dubai, which is 828 meter-long, in 2011.

