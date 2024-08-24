Spirit of Nomads: Borderless Horizons exhibition opened in Astana

On the threshold of the V World Nomad Games in Astana, the residents and guets of the Kazakh capital are invited to enjoy a photoexhibition “Spirit of Nomads: Borderless Horizons,” Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Culture and Information.

The exhibition displays unique pictures taken by Kazakhstani Anzor Gassayev and Alexander Kuznetsov, as well as British photographer Conor MacNeil and Hungarian Sandor Karachon.

Diplomats, influencers and art lovers took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition, which offers its visitors to enjoy majestic landscapes and portraits and delve into the world of nomads, depicted in the exciting photographs from other parts of the world.

The guests will also to see an innovative eco-project of a Kazakh yurt and unique felt and wool products made by mixing traditional and modern technologies.

The exhibition is held at Syganak 60/5 and will run until September 17.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The opening ceremony of the V World Nomad Games is scheduled for September 8 at the Astana Arena Stadium. The Games will be held in the territory of six venues: Astana-Arena Stadium, Kazanat Horse Racing Track, Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Palace of Martial Arts, Alau Ice Palace, Qazaqstan Athletic Center and Duman Complex.

Meanwhile, Astana authorities are preparing to welcome around 100,000 tourists from the regions and other countries of the world, repairing city roads and major sports venues.

The Games’ total prize money is expected to make 235 million tenge.

200 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the event.