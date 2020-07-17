Spiritual Administration of Muslims launches online system for sacrificing animals on Eid al-Adha

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the context of a pandemic, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan is launching a website Qurban2020.muftyat.kz to make a sacrifice of animals on Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim and his kin, Kazinform reports.

The Qurban2020.muftyat.kz website will start operation in the coming days. Thanks to the new website Kazakhstanis will be able to sacrifice (qurbani) an animal and help the most vulnerable families without leaving home.

Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, is the second Islamic holiday of the year which will be celebrated on 31 July (dependent on moon sighting). It is traditionally celebrated by coming together with family and friends. The day starts with a congregational prayer at the mosque. However, this year is going to be very different given the global situation with COVID-19 and the quarantine regime in Kazakhstan which is valid through August 2.