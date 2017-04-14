Spiritual modernization helps state's development - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Spiritual modernization will help the state's development, according to the participants of the discussion of the main provisions of President Nazarbayev's article 'The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience' held in the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Library Beisembay Zhumabekov noted that large-scale economic reforms require modernization of public consciousness, and in his article the Head of State defines the important priorities for modernization.

In turn, the leading researcher of the Social and Educational Projects Service Gaziz Telebaev stressed that modernization of public consciousness is an important step for state's development, strengthening unity and harmony in the country.

"Following the recent Address to the Nation dedicated to technological modernization and constitutional reform which provide political modernization, spiritual modernization is another important step to be taken. The goals and objectives set by the President in the article are very relevant. Our diverse world is changing rapidly and we must adapt to it becoming a solid nation. The transition to Latin alphabet, improvement of our native land, humanitarian education, cultural renewal, the creation of a circle of common Kazakhstan values, respect for contemporaries - all this is embodied in concrete instructions and terms for every step are determined, " Mr. Telebayev said.

In the course of the discussion, Sagyntay Berdagulova, a leading researcher of the Social and Educational Projects Service, also said: "Nowadays it is a difficult task to be competitive and successful. Undoubtedly, this requires a scientific, programmatic approach. The Head of State pointed out important areas of national consciousness modernization and explained the need to be educated and smart."