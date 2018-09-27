Spiritual relics of Kazakh people demonstrated in Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ulytau open-air museum took part in the Tourism EXPO Japan 2018 international exhibition taken place in Tokyo, its press service reports.

The event held on September 20-23 is one of the largest tourism exhibitions bringing together about 1,500 organizations from 130 states.



The Ulytau national historical-cultural museum and reserve showed the world the historical-geographical centre, the cradle of the Kazakh people, Ulytau.



"Ulytau is the sacred place for every Kazakh. It was the centre of our ancestors, the Huns, Kokturks and the Golden Horde. Ulytau is abundant with historical monuments, nine of them were included into the Sacred Geography of Kazakhstan," director of the museum Baktiyar Kozhakhmetov said.



"The museum annually holds ethnic festivals to show ancient rituals that were included into the national list of cultural non-material heritage of Kazakhstan in 2015. In 2017 Kazakhstan nominated the rituals to be included to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity themed Traditional festive vernal rites of Kazakh horse breeders," he added.

