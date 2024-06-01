Spoon enhancing salty taste of food on sale in Japan

A spoon that enhances the taste of saltiness through electric stimulation was launched by Kirin Holdings Co. in Japan in May, aimed at people struggling to cut their salt intake, Kyodo reports.

The "Electric Salt Spoon" works by passing a weak electric current through the tip of the device. Users can select their preferred intensity out of four levels, the Japanese beverage group said.

Priced at 19,800 yen ($126), the spoon was commercialized after the company said in 2022 that it had developed a chopsticks-like device to alter taste perceptions using an electric current.

The chopsticks were developed jointly with Homei Miyashita, a professor at Meiji University who won the Ig Nobel Nutrition prize last year with another Japanese scientist.

The company started accepting orders for the spoon at its official online store from May 20, with 200 units available. Kirin has also been developing taste-altering bowls.

Excessive salt consumption has become an important health issue in Japan, with daily salt intake by a person aged 20 or over standing at 10 grams per day, much higher than 5 grams recommended by the World Health Organization, according to the health ministry.

But people who try to limit their salt intake often complain that food becomes tasteless, according to a survey conducted by Kirin in 2021.

"Through this device, we aim to realize a society in which people can improve their lifestyle in a delicious way," the company said.