Sport.inform.kz launches mobile app

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's sports website Sport.inform.kz launched a mobile application.

The mobile application can be downloaded from Google Play . The iOS application is currently under development and will be launched soon.

Recall that the presentation of the website was held on November 27 in Astana. It publishes sports news of Kazakhstan and the world, exclusive interviews, analytical materials, and special reports. Besides, the creators of Sportinform plan coverage of regional competitions, live sporting events broadcasting, and publication of forecasts.

As Project Manager Marlen Beisebaeyv said during the presentation, "our editorial staff will conduct a thorough analysis to better understand the interests of fans and readers, and we will try to kindle the interest in those sports that are less popular".